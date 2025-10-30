WH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (WHGLY) Price Target Decreased by 14.54% to 19.24

The average one-year price target for WH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:WHGLY) has been revised to $19.24 / share. This is a decrease of 14.54% from the prior estimate of $22.51 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.77 to a high of $20.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.78% from the latest reported closing price of $13.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in WH Group Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHGLY is 0.22%, an increase of 16.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.89% to 385K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 188K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing a decrease of 30.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHGLY by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 80K shares.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 44K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares , representing a decrease of 82.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHGLY by 41.40% over the last quarter.

Ativo Capital Management holds 40K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 14K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHGLY by 7.12% over the last quarter.

