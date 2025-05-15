WH Expands Super 8 Brand to Support Saudi Arabia's Tourism Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. WH has signed an exclusive development agreement with Le Park Concord Company to expand its Super 8 brand in Saudi Arabia. The company plans to open 100 hotels over the next 10 years as part of this agreement. This move reflects Wyndham's long-term focus on accessible and sustainable hospitality growth in the region.



The signing was supported by the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia. The agreement aligns with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and aims to improve travel accessibility across the country.

WH Supports Saudi Arabia's Tourism Growth

As Saudi Arabia moves forward with Vision 2030, WH and Le Park Concord Company aim to address the growing need for affordable lodging. In 2024, the country recorded 30 million international visitors, a 9.5% rise from the previous year. The Ministry of Tourism expects this number to reach 150 million annually by the end of the decade.



The agreement will bring the Super 8 brand to Saudi Arabia. WH will focus on expanding affordable accommodation options across key cities and major highways. The move supports increasing demand from both business and leisure travelers.



The first Super 8 hotel is expected to open in 2026. Upcoming locations include Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Al Khobar. Most properties will follow modular construction methods and include eco-conscious features to support guest comfort and efficiency.

WH’s Focus on Expansion

Wyndham is focused on expanding its geographic footprint and product offerings across all segments by leveraging its diversified brand portfolio. This accretive aim of the company is backed by its disciplined capital allocation strategy, which encompasses investments in high-return businesses accompanied by strategic collaborations and buyouts.



During first-quarter 2025, the company opened more than 15,000 rooms globally, marking 13% year-over-year growth. As of March 31, 2025, WH had 907,200 rooms globally, up 4% from 876,300 rooms at the prior-year quarter end. The company remains on track to achieve net room growth of 3.6% to 4.6% in 2025.



As of March 31, 2025, WH’s global development pipeline consisted of nearly 2,140 hotels and approximately 254,000 rooms, showcasing a record high level and a 5% year-over-year increase. Among the total pipeline, about 58% is international.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this hotel franchisor from America have lost 20.8% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 15.3% decline. Although the stock has underperformed the industry, the ongoing expansion initiatives are likely to foster growth in the upcoming period.

