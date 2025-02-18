$WGS stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WGS stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $171,496,082 of trading volume.

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WGS:

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AT MOUNT SINAI ICAHN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,012,941 shares for an estimated $75,328,722 .

. KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 146,954 shares for an estimated $11,338,604 .

. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 68,405 shares for an estimated $5,656,181 .

. JASON RYAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,316,879.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WGS Government Contracts

We have seen $45,000 of award payments to $WGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

