$WGS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WGS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,598,261 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $WGS:
$WGS Insider Trading Activity
$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 148,339 shares for an estimated $13,135,715.
- KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 63,814 shares for an estimated $5,808,538.
- KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.
$WGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,391,459 shares (+594.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $211,799,566
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 518,993 shares (+77.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,964,615
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 503,733 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,613,113
- SUMMIT PARTNERS PUBLIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 446,965 shares (+59.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,585,455
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 423,050 shares (+3054.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,467,423
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 420,715 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,336,154
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 284,855 shares (+202.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,228,183
$WGS Government Contracts
We have seen $20,000 of award payments to $WGS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- GENE DX HEREDITARY MDS/LEUKEMIA PANEL (T830) AND CNV TESTING FOR POTENTIAL PARTICIPANTS WHO DO NOT OTHERWIS...: $20,000
$WGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
