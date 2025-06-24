$WGS stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WGS stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,598,261 of trading volume.

$WGS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WGS:

$WGS insiders have traded $WGS stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 58 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHERINE STUELAND (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 148,339 shares for an estimated $13,135,715 .

. KEVIN FEELEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 63,814 shares for an estimated $5,808,538 .

. KEITH A. MEISTER has made 3 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,600,994 and 0 sales.

$WGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $WGS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WGS Government Contracts

We have seen $20,000 of award payments to $WGS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$WGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WGS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

