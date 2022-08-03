WGO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.36, changing hands as high as $62.21 per share. Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WGO's low point in its 52 week range is $43.05 per share, with $80.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.23.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.