WFRD to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

Weatherford International plc WFRD is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 22, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $1.91 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same once, delivering an average surprise of 35.1%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Weatherford International PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Weatherford International PLC price-eps-surprise | Weatherford International PLC Quote

Estimate Trend for WFRD

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.02 has been revised downward over the past seven days. The estimated figure indicates a 0.97% decline from the prior-year reported number.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues of $1.14 billion implies a 4.6% decrease from the year-ago recorded figure.

Factors to Consider for WFRD

To have an idea of how oil prices behaved in the March quarter, let's analyze the commodity prices from the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”). The average Cushing, OK, WTI spot prices for January, February and March of this year were $60.04 per barrel, $64.51 per barrel and $91.38 per barrel, respectively, per EIA data. The crude pricing environment was quite favorable for exploration and production activities, especially in the last month of the quarter. Thus, WFRD is likely to have witnessed favorable demand for its services such as managing pressure wells, production and interventions, and others.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for WFRD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: WFRD has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: WFRD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN: It has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #1. Patterson-UTI Energy is scheduled to release earnings on April 22.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Patterson-UTI Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 43%. The company has witnessed an upward movement for the first-quarter 2026 bottom line in the past 60 days.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +9.91% and a Zacks Rank #1. ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.68 per share, suggesting a decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Valero Energy VLO has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3. Valero Energy is scheduled to release earnings on April 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s earnings is pegged at $3.14 per share, suggesting a 252.8% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.