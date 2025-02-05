$WFRD Earnings Results: $WFRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WFRD ($WFRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, beating estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,341,000,000, missing estimates of $1,383,193,062 by $-42,193,062.
$WFRD Insider Trading Activity
$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051.
- DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,567 shares for an estimated $985,397.
- DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,531 shares for an estimated $521,565
$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,324,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,845,354
- FMR LLC added 959,783 shares (+36.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $81,504,772
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 543,727 shares (+37.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,947,165
- MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 470,213 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $39,930,487
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 382,811 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,508,310
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 379,221 shares (+10.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,203,447
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 364,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,938,563
