$WFRD Earnings Results: $WFRD Reports Quarterly Earnings

$WFRD ($WFRD) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $1.50 per share, beating estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $1,341,000,000, missing estimates of $1,383,193,062 by $-42,193,062.

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,567 shares for an estimated $985,397 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,531 shares for an estimated $521,565

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

