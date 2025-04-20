$WFRD Earnings Preview: Recent $WFRD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WFRD ($WFRD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,212,854,633 and earnings of $0.87 per share.

$WFRD Insider Trading Activity

$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051 .

. DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,956 shares for an estimated $1,833,034 .

. DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740 .

. ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711 .

. DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $346,006

$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WFRD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

$WFRD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $87.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 James West from Evercore ISI set a target price of $142.0 on 10/24/2024

