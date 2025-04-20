$WFRD Earnings Preview: Recent $WFRD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$WFRD ($WFRD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,212,854,633 and earnings of $0.87 per share.
$WFRD Insider Trading Activity
$WFRD insiders have traded $WFRD stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFRD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SCOTT C WEATHERHOLT (EVP, GC & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 44,505 shares for an estimated $2,945,051.
- DESMOND J MILLS (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,956 shares for an estimated $1,833,034.
- DEPINDER SANDHU (EVP, Global Product Lines) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $929,740.
- ARUNAVA MITRA (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $675,711.
- DAVID JOHN REED (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold 4,762 shares for an estimated $346,006
$WFRD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $WFRD stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 4,443,823 shares (+295.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $318,311,041
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,750,599 shares (-23.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $125,395,406
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,455,906 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,286,546
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,324,101 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,845,354
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 840,456 shares (+181.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,201,863
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 672,650 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,181,919
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 646,855 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,639,085
$WFRD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFRD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024
$WFRD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFRD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFRD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $114.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $87.0 on 12/18/2024
- James West from Evercore ISI set a target price of $142.0 on 10/24/2024
