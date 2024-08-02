WFRD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Weatherford International plc (Symbol: WFRD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $107.56, changing hands as low as $104.92 per share. Weatherford International plc shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WFRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WFRD's low point in its 52 week range is $80.52 per share, with $135 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.42.

