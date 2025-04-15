$WFC stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$WFC stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $438,693,567 of trading volume.

$WFC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $WFC:

$WFC insiders have traded $WFC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ATHER III WILLIAMS (Sr. Executive Vice President) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $3,822,000

$WFC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,075 institutional investors add shares of $WFC stock to their portfolio, and 1,026 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$WFC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WFC stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WFC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. SENATOR MITCH MCCONNELL has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales.

on 03/03, 12/02 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.

$WFC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $WFC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

CFRA issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

$WFC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $WFC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $WFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $89.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $87.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Alexander Yokum from CFRA set a target price of $92.0 on 11/19/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.