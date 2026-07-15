WFC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Growth Push Amid NIM Pressure

Wells Fargo & Company WFC used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto press a single message: growth is broadening across the franchise, even as some of that expansion weighs on near-term margin optics. Management repeatedly framed the pressure on net interest margin as a deliberate byproduct of balance sheet deployment, not a deterioration in underlying demand.



That distinction mattered because investors focused heavily on margin trends in the Q&A. Management responded by emphasizing that loan, deposit and fee growth are producing stronger returns across businesses and keeping the company on track toward its medium-term profitability goals.

WFC Pushes a Broader Growth Story

Chairman and CEO Charlie Scharf said every operating segment posted year-over-year growth in both net interest income and noninterest income, with total revenue up 9% to $22.62 billion in the quarter. The earnings release also showed average loans rose 12% and average deposits increased 10%.

Management tied that growth to stronger execution after the asset cap came off, with Scharf highlighting momentum in checking accounts, credit cards, auto lending, wealth management and investment banking. He also said the company is deploying capital selectively rather than chasing volume indiscriminately.

WFC reported earnings per share of $1.96, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73, while revenues of $22.62 billion exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.8 billion. This resulted in earnings and revenue surprises of 13.3% and 3.8%, respectively. However, theearnings callcentered less on the quarter's beat and more on how Wells Fargo intends to sustain loan, deposit and fee growth.

Wells Fargo & Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Wells Fargo & Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Wells Fargo & Company Quote

WFC Ties Results to Broader Momentum

Chief executive officer Charlie Scharf said revenue growth was broad-based, with every operating segment posting higher net interest income and non-interest income. He framed this as evidence that investments in talent, technology, marketing, AI and cyber defenses are beginning to show up more clearly in operating performance.

Chief financial officer Michael Santomassimo added that second-quarter net income rose 17% year over year to $6.4 billion, while earnings per share (EPS) reached $2.00. Total revenues increased 9%, net interest income rose 5% and non-interest income climbed 13%.

Management also pointed to balance-sheet growth as proof that the company is operating differently after the asset cap was lifted. Average loans rose 12% and average deposits increased 10% from a year ago.

Wells Fargo Defends the Margin Trade-Off

The sharpest investor focus in the call was on net interest margin. Santomassimo said the margin slipped because Wells Fargo is deliberately growing lower-spread but profitable businesses, particularly interest-bearing deposits and financing activity inside markets.

A UBS analyst pressed management on whether these were cyclical or structural pressures. Santomassimo said deposit costs should inch up in the second half as commercial and corporate interest-bearing balances continue to grow, while third-quarter margin compression should be modest, with stabilization expected in the fourth quarter.

Scharf was more direct in defending the strategy. He said the margin pressure is not something happening to the bank but the result of choices intended to drive stronger client share, future noninterest-bearing deposits, and better trading and fee revenues over time.

WFC Sees Consumer & Wealth Gains

Scharf pointed to a steadier consumer franchise than Wells Fargo has shown in years. Consumer primary checking accounts have now grown year over year for 13 straight quarters, while new credit card accounts jumped 46% and mobile active users reached 33.7 million.

He also said the company is willing to absorb near-term profitability pressure in cards because newer vintages carry upfront marketing, promotional, onboarding and reserve costs before seasoning into better returns over two to three years. Santomassimo echoed this point during the Q&A, saying profitability in cards should continue to improve over the next couple of years.

Wealth also remained a bright spot. Wells Fargo said client assets rose 15% to more than $2.4 trillion, helped by market gains and positive net flows, while adviser retention and recruiting remained strong as the firm rolls out upgraded technology such as Advisor Gateway.

Wells Fargo Presses Its Commercial Buildout

In commercial businesses, the strongest tone came around corporate and investment banking. Scharf said the firm is seeing payoff from multiyear investments in senior bankers, product capabilities, and balance-sheet deployment, with banking revenue up 20% and markets revenue up 24%.

He highlighted share gains in leveraged finance, equity capital markets and M&A, while describing the quarter as a record for investment banking fees. Santomassimo added that investment banking fees exceeded $900 million in the period.

Asked by UBS about prime financing and investment banking opportunities, management said the pipeline remains strong and that clients want additional counterparties. Scharf stressed Wells Fargo is still early in building prime services, but sees a significant runway if it paces growth within its risk tolerance.

WFC Q&A Tests Expenses, Credit & Capital

Questions from Truist and Evercore focused on whether efficiency gains can continue. Santomassimo said the company still sees room to run with lower headcount, more automation and methodical streamlining in risk and regulatory functions, extending a 24-quarter streak of headcount reductions.

Credit also drew scrutiny. In response to KBW and RBC, management said both consumer and commercial credit remain strong, with delinquencies running better than modeled and no meaningful broad-based deterioration across borrower cohorts. Net charge-offs fell to 0.34% of average loans.

On capital, Santomassimo said the bank is comfortable operating within its 10% to 10.5% CET1 target range after ending the quarter at 10.3%. He said buybacks will continue to balance client growth, market risk and the eventual finalization of capital rules.

Wells Fargo Keeps Its Return Ambition

Management did not change its 2026 outlook. Santomassimo maintained guidance for net interest income of about $50 billion, plus or minus, and non-interest expense of about $55.7 billion, while saying second-half loan growth should be stronger than originally assumed.

Scharf’s closing tone was confident but disciplined. He said the bank remains focused on a sustainable 17-18% ROTCE target, with confidence rising as business trends broaden, even as Wells Fargo stays selective in a market where competitors are taking on more wholesale risk.

Zacks Signals on WFC

WFC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which points to a more neutral near-term earnings revision picture than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Momentum Score of A stands out positively, while Value, Growth and VGM Score of D suggest weaker style characteristics in those categories. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Based on Zacks’ framework, the strongest setups tend to combine a top Zacks Rank with Style Scores of A or B. A Rank #3 can still be held, but the current score mix indicates a more mixed near-term profile, and the Zacks Rank can change as analysts update estimates after the quarter.





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