WF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (Symbol: WF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.75, changing hands as low as $28.60 per share. Woori Financial Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WF's low point in its 52 week range is $22.18 per share, with $39.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.68.

