Weyerhaeuser's Q2 Earnings Preview: Key Factors Investors Should Watch

Weyerhaeuser Company WY is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after the closing bell.



In the last reported quarter, Weyerhaeuser reported mixed results with adjusted earnings topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues marginally missed the same. Year over year, the bottom line remained flat while the top line declined. The quarter’s tone was shaped by a sharp sequential recovery in profitability, with adjusted EBITDA jumping to $308 million, helped by a sizeable conservation easement transaction and improved results across operating segments.



Weyerhaeuser’s earnings beat the consensus mark in all the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 102.9%.

How Are Estimates Placed for Weyerhaeuser Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings per share (EPS) has decreased to 8 cents from 11 cents over the past 30 days. In the year-ago quarter, the company had reported an EPS of 12 cents.



The consensus mark for net sales is pegged at $1.79 billion, indicating a 4.7% year-over-year decline.

Weyerhaeuser Company Price and EPS Surprise

Weyerhaeuser Company price-eps-surprise | Weyerhaeuser Company Quote

Factors Influencing WY’s Q2 Results

Management expects Timberlands (which accounted for approximately 28.5% of first-quarter 2026 net sales) earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be broadly comparable with the first quarter. Western domestic log pricing is projected to have improved modestly, while export markets in Japan and China are expected to have remained stable at subdued levels. In the South, relatively stable sawlog demand should offset continued softness in fiber markets.



We expect the Timberlands segment’s net sales to decline 6.5% to $494.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to decline 21.4% from a year ago to $119.5 million.



Within Wood Products (which accounted for approximately 67.4% of first-quarter 2026 net sales), while the company had previously expected second-quarter earnings and adjusted EBITDA to be comparable with the first quarter, excluding the impact of changes in lumber and oriented strand board (OSB) sales realizations, it now expects both metrics to be approximately $20 million lower than first-quarter levels on the same basis. Management attributed the weaker outlook to lower-than-expected lumber sales volumes and higher unit manufacturing costs, with transportation constraints disrupting production and reducing operating efficiency.



Overall, the updated outlook suggests that Timberlands and Strategic Land Solutions are performing broadly in line with expectations, while operational disruptions in Wood Products are likely to have weighed on second-quarter profitability, even before considering the impact of lumber and OSB price movements.



Our model predicts the Wood Products segment’s net sales to decline 8% year over year to $1.25 billion in the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow 22.9% from a year ago to $124.1 million.



For the Strategic Land Solutions segment (formerly Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources) — which accounted for approximately 12% of first-quarter 2026 sales — management still expects second-quarter earnings to be approximately $80 million lower than the first quarter and adjusted EBITDA to decline by roughly $70 million sequentially. This reflects the anticipated timing of real estate transactions and other activities within the segment rather than any deterioration in underlying business conditions.



Our model predicts the segment’s net sales to be $186.7 million, up 21.2% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be down 15.6% from a year ago to $120.7 million.



Inflationary Costs May Continue to Pressure Margins: Despite stronger seasonal demand, profitability could remain constrained by higher transportation, fuel and raw-material costs. Planned maintenance outages at three OSB mills, higher resin prices and elevated fiber costs are expected to have weighed on manufacturing margins. Export operations also face higher shipping costs due to geopolitical disruptions, although management expects operational efficiencies and pricing actions to offset part of these pressures.

What Our Model Unveils for WY Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Weyerhaeuser this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: WY has an Earnings ESP of -13.46%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Amentum’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.