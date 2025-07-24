Weyerhaeuser (WY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported revenue of $1.88 billion, down 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83 billion, representing a surprise of +2.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - West : $117.69 compared to the $117.54 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $117.69 compared to the $117.54 average estimate based on two analysts. Wood Products - Medium Density Fiberboard (square feet 3/4') - Third party sales realizations : $1,195.00 versus $1,152.11 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,195.00 versus $1,152.11 estimated by two analysts on average. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - North : $74.30 versus $73.91 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $74.30 versus $73.91 estimated by two analysts on average. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Volumes (tons) - West : 1,430.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,463.15 KTon.

: 1,430.00 KTon versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,463.15 KTon. Net Sales- Wood Products : $1.36 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.

: $1.36 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change. Net Sales- Real Estate & ENR : $154 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.3%.

: $154 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $143.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +41.3%. Wood Products Segment- Structural Lumber- Third party net sales : $581 million versus $542.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change.

: $581 million versus $542.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales : $205 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%.

: $205 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $207.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.8%. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Recreational and other lease revenue : $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.

: $19 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Other revenue : $10 million compared to the $10.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.

: $10 million compared to the $10.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year. Wood Products Segment- Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet)- Third party net sales : $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

: $169 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $176.32 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Wood Products Segment- Engineered I-joists (lineal feet)- Third party net sales: $95 million compared to the $101.64 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.2% year over year.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

