Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Weyerhaeuser (WY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting a decline of 37.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.86 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 9.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Weyerhaeuser metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Timberlands' to reach $428.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.8%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Real Estate & ENR' should come in at $80.27 million. The estimate suggests a change of +45.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Wood Products' will reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP' will reach $39.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $24 million.

Analysts expect 'Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP' to come in at $76.38 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $86 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP' of $137.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands' should arrive at $139.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $150 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR' at $55.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Weyerhaeuser have experienced a change of -4.4% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

