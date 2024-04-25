Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported $1.8 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.84 billion, representing a surprise of -2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales : $255 million versus $253.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change.

: $255 million versus $253.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.6% change. Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales : $464 million versus $472.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change.

: $464 million versus $472.21 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.9% change. Revenue- Wood Products : $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%.

: $1.30 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.2%. Revenue- Real Estate & ENR : $107 million compared to the $91.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year.

: $107 million compared to the $91.71 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.9% year over year. Revenue- Timberlands : $521 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%.

: $521 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $476.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.7%. Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands : $144 million compared to the $143.77 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $144 million compared to the $143.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products : $184 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.63 million.

: $184 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.63 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items : -$70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$48.44 million.

: -$70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$48.44 million. Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP : $128 million versus $124.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $128 million versus $124.62 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP : $80 million versus $79.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $80 million versus $79.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP : $60 million compared to the $49.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $60 million compared to the $49.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $94 million versus $78.23 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -12.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

