Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (WY) will report quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 19.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.85 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Weyerhaeuser metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Real Estate & ENR' will reach $91.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales' reaching $254.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.6%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Wood Products' to reach $1.37 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Timberlands' should arrive at $476.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.2%.

Analysts expect 'Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber- Third party net sales' to come in at $488.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands' of $144.90 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $188 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products' will reach $198.33 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $148 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP' will likely reach $144.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $95 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP' should come in at $80.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $120 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP' at $49.98 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $53 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR' will reach $78.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $89 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Weyerhaeuser here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -11.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Currently, WY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

