Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Weyerhaeuser (WY) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, down 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.11, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of -0.42%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +154.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Wood Products - Structural Lumber (board feet) - Third party sales realizations : $443.00 compared to the $435.31 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $443.00 compared to the $435.31 average estimate based on three analysts. Delivered Logs Third Party Sales Realizations (per ton) - South : $37.26 compared to the $37.34 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $37.26 compared to the $37.34 average estimate based on three analysts. Wood Products - Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8') - Third party sales realizations : $236.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.05.

: $236.00 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.05. Wood Products - Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8') - Third party sales volumes : 707.00 Msq ft versus 747.88 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 707.00 Msq ft versus 747.88 Msq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Net Sales- Timberlands : $492 million compared to the $406.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year.

: $492 million compared to the $406.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.9% year over year. Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8')- Third party net sales : $167 million versus $172.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.8% change.

: $167 million versus $172.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -26.8% change. Wood Products Segment- Structural Lumber- Third party net sales : $478 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $514.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%.

: $478 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $514.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.3%. Net Sales- Wood Products : $1.16 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change.

: $1.16 billion versus $1.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.6% change. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Recreational and other lease revenue : $20 million compared to the $19.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.

: $20 million compared to the $19.75 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year. Timberlands Segment- Third Party Net Sales- Other revenue : $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.

: $20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%. Wood Products Segment- Engineered Solid Section (cubic feet)- Third party net sales : $155 million versus $156.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change.

: $155 million versus $156.82 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.7% change. Wood Products Segment- Engineered I-joists (lineal feet)- Third party net sales: $72 million versus $73.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Weyerhaeuser here>>>

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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