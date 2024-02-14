Weyerhaeuser (WY) Partners With ASCC/AIA's Be Pro Be Proud

Weyerhaeuser Company WY has entered into a national partnership with Be Pro Be Proud, a licensed initiative led by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas (ASCC/AIA).



This strategic partnership aligns with the company’s commitment to rural communities and workforce development, highlighted in its 3 by 30 Sustainability Ambition.

The Initiative in Detail

As part of the partnership, Weyerhaeuser will support this initiative’s educational outreach and recruiting activities, which include tours, mobile workshops and learning modules. This carefully designed process will provide students with both virtual and hands-on experiences with careers in skilled trades.



The partnership will primarily target middle and high-school students, and raise awareness among them about career paths available in the skilled workforce, comprising opportunities in forestry and the forest products industry. Also, it will offer annual "Draft Days" that align high-school seniors with prospective employers for job interviews. The 2024 Draft Day Series is set to begin in Arkansas in March 2024.



Moreover, WY will collaboratively work with Be Pro Be Proud in developing a new learning module for careers in forestry and forest products to be used in 2024. During 2024, Be Pro Be Proud expects to engage nearly 140,000 students at 850 tour stops across Arkansas, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.



Following the partnership news, shares of WY inched down 0.1% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 13.

Price Performance

Shares of this Washington-based forest product company have increased 3.6% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Building Products - Wood industry’s 12.1% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed its industry, improvement in the new-home market, high demand for carbon/ESG-related projects and a focus on operational excellence are likely to be beneficial in the upcoming period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, earnings estimates for this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company for 2024 are pegged at $1.05 per share, indicating 2.9% growth from a year ago. Weyerhaeuser has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average. Such an uptrend depicts analysts’ optimism about the stock’s growth potential.

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AYI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average. The stock has gained 21.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYI’s fiscal 2024 sales indicates a decline of 2.4% while earnings per share (EPS) indicates an improvement of 5.3%, from a year ago.



Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average. Shares of AWI have increased 27.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 1.4% and 7.5%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. IBP delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average. The stock has surged 80.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IBP’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a growth of 6.4% and 7.2%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.