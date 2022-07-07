Weyerhaeuser (WY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $34.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had lost 11.57% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 12.26% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Weyerhaeuser as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.8 billion, down 10.81% from the prior-year quarter.

WY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.64% and +1.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% lower. Weyerhaeuser is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Weyerhaeuser is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

