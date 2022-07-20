Weyerhaeuser (WY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $35.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 9.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Weyerhaeuser as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.8 billion, down 10.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion, which would represent changes of -9.5% and +1.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.79% lower within the past month. Weyerhaeuser is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Weyerhaeuser is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.68, so we one might conclude that Weyerhaeuser is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

