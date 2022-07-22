Weyerhaeuser (WY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $35.51, marking a +0.03% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 6.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's gain of 10.79% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Weyerhaeuser will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.8 billion, down 10.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.5% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.79% lower within the past month. Weyerhaeuser is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Weyerhaeuser's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.88, so we one might conclude that Weyerhaeuser is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

