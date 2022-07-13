Weyerhaeuser (WY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.82, moving +0.61% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 0.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.89%.

Weyerhaeuser will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to post earnings of $1.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.36%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.8 billion, down 10.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.72% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.71% lower. Weyerhaeuser is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Weyerhaeuser is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.53.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.