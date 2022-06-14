Weyerhaeuser (WY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $34.42, marking a +0.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timber and paper products company had lost 10.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 7.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Weyerhaeuser as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Weyerhaeuser is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion, down 4.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.20 per share and revenue of $11.25 billion, which would represent changes of -5.04% and +10.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.87% higher. Weyerhaeuser is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Weyerhaeuser currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.48, so we one might conclude that Weyerhaeuser is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.