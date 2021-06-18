Weyerhaeuser (WY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $33.41, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had lost 8.3% over the past month, lagging the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

WY will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.39, up 1163.64% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.92 billion, up 78.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.70 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion, which would represent changes of +186.82% and +35.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for WY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.82% higher. WY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, WY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.69, which means WY is trading at a discount to the group.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 7, putting it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

