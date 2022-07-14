Weyerhaeuser (WY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed the most recent trading day at $34.36, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the timber and paper products company had gained 0.9% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 0.4% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Weyerhaeuser will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.05, down 23.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.8 billion, down 10.81% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.72% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.71% lower. Weyerhaeuser is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Weyerhaeuser's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.56.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.