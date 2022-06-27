Weyerhaeuser (WY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Weyerhaeuser (WY) closed at $33.89, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the timber and paper products company had lost 14.9% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 5.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Weyerhaeuser as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, down 21.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.01 billion, down 4.2% from the year-ago period.

WY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.13 per share and revenue of $11.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -7.12% and +10.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Weyerhaeuser. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.34% lower within the past month. Weyerhaeuser is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Weyerhaeuser is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow WY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

