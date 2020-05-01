Weyerhaeuser Suspends Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) announced Friday that it is taking further actions to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility amid Covid-19, including the temporary suspension of quarterly dividend.

During the second quarter, customer market conditions have deteriorated across its businesses, consistent with the broader macroeconomic environment.

The company said its board will regularly evaluate opportunities to reinitiate an appropriate quarterly cash dividend as soon as practicable.

Going ahead for the second quarter, for Timberlands division, Weyerhaeuser expects earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to be significantly lower than first quarter 2020.

For the Wood Products, Weyerhaeuser expects second-quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to be significantly lower than first quarter 2020 and second quarter 2019. The company anticipates significantly lower sales volumes across all product lines.

