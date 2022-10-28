Markets
Weyerhaeuser Says Normal Operations Will Resume With Approval Of New Contract With IAM

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) announced the successful resolution of a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington.

Weyerhaeuser has about 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company's Wood Products and Timberlands organizations.

The company noted that the approval of a new contract will result in the restoration of operations at all sites.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

