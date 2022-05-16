Weyerhaeuser Says David Wold To Replace Nancy Loewe As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), a timberland company, said on Monday that its Chief Financial Officer Nancy Loewe has stepped down with immediate effect.

David Wold, Chief Accounting Officer of Weyerhaeuser has been named the company's new finance chief. Devin Stockfish, CEO of Weyerhaeuser, said: "He brings 20 years of strong accounting, financial and strategic acumen to the role, and we are excited to welcome his experience and energy to our senior management team."

