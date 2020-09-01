Markets
Weyerhaeuser Reaches Two Agreements To Purchase And Sell Timberlands

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co.(WY) said that it reached two agreements to purchase timberlands from and sell timberlands to funds managed by Hancock Natural Resource Group, a Manulife Investment Management company.

The company will buy about 85,000 acres of timberlands in mid-coastal Oregon in one transaction, and sell 149,000 acres of timberlands in southern Oregon in a second transaction. The net cost of those two separate transactions is about $40 million in cash.

The company expects to close the transactions in the fourth quarter of 2020.

