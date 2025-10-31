Weyerhaeuser Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates, Both Increase Y/Y

Weyerhaeuser Company WY reported third-quarter 2025 results, wherein its earnings and net sales topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company delivered strong results, driven by its competitive cost structure, operational excellence and deeply embedded OpX culture. Weyerhaeuser continues to enhance its timberlands portfolio through a series of strategic and capital-efficient transactions. During the third quarter, the company completed two high-quality acquisitions totaling $459 million, including previously announced timberlands in North Carolina and Virginia. Simultaneously, Weyerhaeuser advanced three divestiture packages of non-core timberlands, two of which were closed or under contract in early October, generating approximately $410 million in expected cash proceeds by year-end.



In addition, stronger contributions from the Timberlands and Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segments supported the company’s overall performance. WY remains optimistic about navigating the current environment challenges with its long-term demand fundamentals, stable balance sheet and flexible capital allocation framework.



Following the release, WY stock inched down 0.7% yesterday in the after-hours trading session.

Inside WY’s Q3 Headlines

The company reported adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted loss per share of 7 cents by 185.7%. Year over year, the reported figure increased 20% from the year-ago earnings per share (EPS) of 5 cents.

Net sales of $1.72 billion also surpassed the consensus mark of $1.65 billion by 4.1% and increased 2.1% from the $1.68 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $217 million, down 8% from $236 million in the year-ago period.

Weyerhaeuser’s Segment Details

Timberlands: Net sales (including inter-segment sales of $150 million) from the segment were $536 million, up from the year-ago figure of $493 million. We expected segment sales to increase 2.4% year over year to $504.7 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $148 million, up 21.3% from $122 million in the year-ago quarter.



Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources: For the reported quarter, the segment’s net sales amounted to $103 million, up 15.7% from $89 million in the year-ago period. We expected segment sales to grow 6.4% to $94.7 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $91 million, indicating growth from the $77 million reported in the year-ago period.



Wood Products: This segment’s sales totaled $1.228 billion, down 0.6% from $1.235 billion in the year-ago period. We expected segment sales to decline 3.7% year over year to $1.189 billion in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $8 million was down 91.2% from $91 million in the year-ago period.

WY’s Financial Highlights

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Weyerhaeuser had cash and cash equivalents of $401 million, down from $684 million at the end of 2024. Net long-term debt was $4.95 billion at the third-quarter end, down from $4.87 billion at 2024-end.



As of the first nine months of 2025, net cash from operations was $676 million, down from $790 million reported in the comparable period a year ago.

Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, under the Timberlands segment, Weyerhaeuser expects earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $30 million lower than the third quarter. In the West, the company anticipates fee harvest volumes and per-unit log and haul costs to be lower. Sales realizations are expected to be moderately lower, mainly for domestic logs. In the South, fee harvest volumes and comparable sales realizations are likely to be moderately lower, with higher per-unit log and haul costs. Forestry and road costs in the West and South are anticipated to be seasonally lower.



Under the Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segment, WY expects earnings (before special items) to be approximately $5 million lower than in the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be about $15 million lower sequentially, due to the timing and mix of real estate sales. For 2025, the company is expecting adjusted EBITDA of $390 million, an increase of $40 million from the prior expectation. Besides, adjusted EBITDA (as a percentage of real estate sales) is still expected to be between 25% and 30%.



Within the Wood Products segment, the company expects earnings (before special items) and adjusted EBITDA to be slightly lower than the third-quarter levels, excluding the impact of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board prices.



WY anticipates sequentially comparable sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs in the third quarter for lumber and oriented strand board (OSB), with slightly lower log and fiber costs. For engineered wood products, sales volumes are anticipated to be sequentially lower, alongside raw material costs, mainly for OSB webstock. Sales realizations are expected to be slightly lower as well compared with the second quarter. The performance of Distribution is anticipated to stay comparable quarter over quarter.

WY’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Weyerhaeuser currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



