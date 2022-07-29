Markets
Weyerhaeuser Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) reported second quarter net earnings per share before special items of $1.06 compared to $1.37, prior year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net earnings declined to $788 million or $1.06 per share from $1.03 billion or $1.37 per share, last year.

Net sales were $2.97 billion compared to $3.14 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $2.82 billion in revenue.

