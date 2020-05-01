Weyerhaeuser Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 10:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) will host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET on May 1, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.weyerhaeuser.com

To listen to the call, dial 855-223-0757 (US) or 574-990-1206 (International), Access code: 7662489.

For a replay call, dial 855-859-2056 (US) or 404-537-3406 (International), Access code: 7662489.

