WEYERHAEUSER Earnings Preview: Recent $WY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WEYERHAEUSER ($WY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,826,295,678 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
WEYERHAEUSER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of WEYERHAEUSER stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. added 14,213,243 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $400,102,790
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,030,607 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $197,911,587
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 6,253,106 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,024,933
- DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. added 2,685,634 shares (+122.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,600,597
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,513,175 shares (-17.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,745,876
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 2,056,582 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,892,783
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 1,449,712 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,809,392
WEYERHAEUSER Government Contracts
We have seen $19,000 of award payments to $WY over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
WEYERHAEUSER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
