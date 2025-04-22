WEYERHAEUSER Earnings Preview: Recent $WY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

WEYERHAEUSER ($WY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,826,295,678 and earnings of $0.12 per share.

WEYERHAEUSER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of WEYERHAEUSER stock to their portfolio, and 516 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WEYERHAEUSER Government Contracts

We have seen $19,000 of award payments to $WY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

WEYERHAEUSER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $WY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

on 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

