Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment.
The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $33.79, representing a -6.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.22 and a 157.94% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.
WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.68%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:
- iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)
- Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)
- Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
- Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)
- Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).
The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 26.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WY at 7.88%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.