Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $33.79, representing a -6.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.22 and a 157.94% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.68%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 26.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WY at 7.88%.

