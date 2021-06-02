Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that WY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.64, the dividend yield is 1.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $38.64, representing a -7.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.68 and a 88.26% increase over the 52 week low of $20.53.

WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). WY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 160.08%, compared to an industry average of 38.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GQRE with an increase of 18.01% over the last 100 days. WOOD has the highest percent weighting of WY at 8.26%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.