Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $29.27, representing a -7.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.58 and a 123.44% increase over the 52 week low of $13.10.

WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). WY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 184.62%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE)

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund (PSR)

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WOOD with an increase of 31.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of WY at 7.8%.

