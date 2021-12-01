Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.61, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WY was $37.61, representing a -9.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.68 and a 31.76% increase over the 52 week low of $28.55.

WY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). WY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports WY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 154.65%, compared to an industry average of 22.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the wy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WY as a top-10 holding:

iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD)

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT)

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (GQRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPRE with an increase of 5.72% over the last 100 days. WOOD has the highest percent weighting of WY at 8.66%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.