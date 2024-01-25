Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $219 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $121 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.7% to $1.77 billion from $1.82 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $219 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q4): $1.77 Bln vs. $1.82 Bln last year.

