Weyerhaeuser Co Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Weyerhaeuser Co (WY):

-Earnings: $292 million in Q4 vs. -$14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.39 in Q4 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $361 million or $0.48 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.46 per share -Revenue: $2.06 billion in Q4 vs. $1.55 billion in the same period last year.

