Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $239 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $239 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.4% to $2.02 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $239 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.33 -Revenue (Q3): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

