Weyerhaeuser Co Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.52 per share

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $283 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $99 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $2.11 billion from $1.67 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $386 Mln. vs. $59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.52 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.11 Bln vs. $1.67 Bln last year.

