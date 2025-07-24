Weyerhaeuser Co Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $173 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $87 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.09 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $1.88 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

