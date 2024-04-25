Weyerhaeuser Co Bottom Line Drops In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $114 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $151 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.7 billion from $1.8 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $114 Mln. vs. $151 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.7 Bln vs. $1.8 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.