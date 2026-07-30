Weyerhaeuser Co Announces Climb In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $162 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $87 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $91 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $1.867 billion from $1.884 billion last year.

Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $162 Mln. vs. $87 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $1.867 Bln vs. $1.884 Bln last year.

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