Weyerhaeuser appoints Paul Hossain as Chief Development Officer

November 11, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Weyerhaeuser (WY) appointed Paul Hossain as SVP and Chief Development Officer, effective January 1, 2025. In this role, he will oversee the company’s Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment, as well as Business Development and Acquisitions and Divestitures. Hossain currently serves as vice president of Natural Resources and Climate Solutions for the company. He will be taking over for Russell Hagen, who is retiring at the end of 2024 but will serve as a strategic advisor to support the leadership transition. Paul Hossain joined Weyerhaeuser in 2016 through a merger with Plum Creek, and he has more than three decades of experience in management, business development and engineering.

