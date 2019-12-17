Weyerhaeuser Announces Sale Of Montana Acreage - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) announced an agreement to sell the company's 630,000 acres of timberland in Montana to a private timberland investment company for $145 million. The company noted that its three manufacturing facilities in Montana are not affected by this decision.

"Our manufacturing operations in Montana continue to deliver strong results. The sale of our Montana acreage is part of our ongoing effort to strategically optimize our timberland portfolio," said Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer of Weyerhaeuser Company.

