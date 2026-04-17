Weyerhaeuser Achieves #96 Analyst Rank, Surpassing United Rentals

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Weyerhaeuser Co (Symbol: WY) has taken over the #96 spot from United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of Weyerhaeuser Co versus United Rentals Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (WY plotted in blue; URI plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of WY vs. URI:

WY is currently trading up about 2.3%, while URI is up about 3% midday Friday.

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