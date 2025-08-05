Weyco (WEYS) Q2 Profit Drops 60%

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) dropped 9% to $58.2 million with net earnings (GAAP) tumbling 60% year over year.

All major brands and business segments reported declines as unprecedented U.S. footwear tariffs impacted costs and sales.

Dividend increased 4% to $0.27 per share despite the weaker quarter and ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS), the company behind footwear brands like Florsheim and Nunn Bush, reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 5, 2025. The quarter brought significant declines: revenue (GAAP) fell to $58.2 million and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) dropped to $0.24, both well below prior-year levels. There were no published analyst estimates for direct comparison. The company’s sharp year-over-year declines in GAAP sales and profit reflect broad-based demand weakness and the impact of new and steep U.S. tariffs on footwear imported from China. Overall, the period was marked by mounting cost pressures and lower consumer spending, even as management increased the quarterly dividend.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted $0.24 $0.59 (59.3%) Revenue $58.2 million $63.9 million (9.0%) Gross Margin 43.3 % 43.9 % (0.6) pp Earnings from Operations $3.9 million $6.7 million (41.6%) Net Earnings $2.3 million $5.6 million -58.9% Cash and Cash Equivalents (end of period) $77.4 million $78.4 million (1.3%)

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Weyco Group designs, markets, and distributes footwear across several well-known brands. These brands include Florsheim, known for mid-priced leather dress shoes. Nunn Bush and Stacy Adams, both well-recognized names in the portfolio. BOGS, with a strong presence in the winter and outdoor boot category. The company sells its products through wholesale channels with North American retailers and retail operations in North America, Australia, and South Africa.

Recent strategic focus has been on defending and building brand recognition, expanding e-commerce, and managing supply chain risks. In the current environment, attention has pivoted to offsets for external shocks, especially steep U.S. tariffs on China-sourced goods, supply chain diversification, and inventory management. Success hinges on effectively balancing price, design innovation, and resilience in sourcing to protect margins under changing cost conditions.

Key Developments and Performance in the Quarter

The period saw a marked slowdown for all of Weyco’s major revenue sources. Revenue (GAAP) declined 9% from its year-ago quarter and operating earnings dropped 42%. Net earnings (GAAP) slid to $2.3 million, representing almost a 60% fall, while Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) more than halved.

Sales performance weakened across all brands. In the core North American Wholesale segment, sales were down 9%, with each principal brand—Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, Florsheim, and BOGS—posting declines between 5% and 14%. Nunn Bush and BOGS were especially hard-hit, reflecting both less consumer demand for discretionary footwear and increased caution among retail partners when restocking. Even Florsheim, which had shown resilience in prior periods, declined 5% after previously positive momentum.

The direct-to-consumer (retail) segment, which depends mainly on e-commerce websites for sales, also contracted. Retail segment revenue dropped 11%, and operating earnings in that unit fell sharply from $0.7 million in Q2 2024 to only $0.1 million. Online sales of Florsheim and Stacy Adams faced lower consumer demand, and e-commerce did not compensate for shortfalls in other channels. Australia and South Africa, grouped under the “Other” segment, also showed revenue declines. Florsheim Australia, for example, swung from operating earnings of $0.2 million in Q2 2024 to an operating loss of $0.2 million, and its local currency sales fell 2%.

Margins compressed despite mitigation steps. Gross margin (GAAP) slid to 43.3%, a drop of 0.6 percentage points from the prior year’s period. The main culprit was the sharp rise in tariffs on imports from China, which reached a peak of 145% in April 2025. Management delayed some impacts by building inventories in advance, securing cost reductions from suppliers, and initiating new price increases effective July 1, 2025. In the words of CEO Thomas W. Florsheim, “The tariff-environment created headwinds for our business in second quarter,” stated Thomas W. Florsheim, Chairman and CEO. “Consumers pulled back on discretionary spending which adversely impacted sales, and higher tariff-import costs set in, eroding our margins and reducing our profitability for the period.”

Tax expense was unusually high, driven by a $1.1 million valuation allowance on deferred tax assets at Florsheim Australia. The effective tax rate spiked to 51.1%, further reducing net profits. This reflects management’s assessment that certain regional tax benefits are less likely to be realized in the near term. Aside from this, the company reported $77.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and no debt as of June 30, 2025.

Weyco’s dividend policy stood out as a point of stability for shareholders. The company raised its quarterly dividend 4% to $0.27 per share in May 2025.

Management Outlook and What to Watch

Weyco’s management provided a cautious outlook, stating it “expect continued top-line pressure amid heightened economic uncertainty and reduced consumer sentiment.” There was no specific revenue or earnings guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Current mitigation measures—sourcing diversification, price increases, and inventory management—are underway, but future margin recovery depends on how long tariffs remain elevated and whether footwear demand stabilizes in the North American market.

For investors, key variables to monitor next quarter include the outcome of U.S. footwear tariff negotiations after the end of the temporary reduction in August 2025, progress on sourcing outside of China, and margin trends, cash reserves, and continued commitment to operational efficiency will be central metrics as the company manages through what remains a volatile operating environment.

The quarterly dividend was raised 4% to $0.27 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

